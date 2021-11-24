Editor,
Thank you Amber Chia for a very well-written as well as insightful life experience you faced (“I never had an American Girl doll” in the Nov. 20 edition of the Daily Journal).
You seemed to address and acknowledge an unfortunate situation in your column. Thank you for sharing.
Peter C. Carey
San Bruno
