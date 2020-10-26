Editor,
Last year, the San Mateo City Council voted to appoint Amourence Lee to the vacant position on the council, after Maureen Freschet retired. Mayor Diane Papan unified the council and our community with her brave choice, and I applaud her for her courage. That vote gave North Central representation on the City Council for the first time in many years.
San Mateo is a large, diverse city of more than 105,000 residents. This election gives us an opportunity to maintain diversity in the voices on our council. Councilwoman Lee is the first Asian American woman to serve on the council, but her history of service in her neighborhood association and as a city commissioner makes her a highly qualified and familiar choice.
Since her appointment, Amo has been a dedicated public servant and principled Democrat. She led the effort for San Mateo to be the first city in the county to direct relief funding to support child care providers in the form of $124K in rental assistance. In addition to endorsements from the San Mateo Daily Journal, Firefighters Association, Police Officers Association and Democratic Party, Amo has received formal endorsements from an amazing cohort of leaders including Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin, state Sen. Jerry Hill, Mayor Joe Goethals, President of SMFC-SD Board Noelia Corzo, County Supervisor Dave Pine, and dozens more.
These are all respected leaders who have worked with Amo and put thought and care into who best deserved their endorsement.
I have personally seen the dedication and leadership that Amo brings to the table and she has my vote. Please join me.
Mike Etheridge
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the San Mateo Planning Commission. Views his own.
(1) comment
Mike, you are dead wrong. Nobody outside City Hall or North Central even knows who Ms. Lee is. Hard to believe you would be one of those advocating for someone who moved into North Central just a few years ago but still feels comfortable lecturing the rest of us about systemic racism in the city of San Mateo. She is nothing but a carpetbagger who is trying to sell racial inequality, social justice and Black Lives Matter. Replacing Maureen Freschet with Amourence Lee was a slap in the face to all in San Mateo who voted for Ms. Freschet by the left leaning city council members. I know that, you know that, City Hall knows that and public union representatives know that. The San Mateo City voter will be taking our vengeance out on Ms. Lee, the city council and Measure R. You have been in City Hall in one way or another for many years, she has very little support outside city hall, outside of public employees or those living outside North Central. She is a Marxist new to town yet wants to whine to the rest of us about her community and our history of racism. The revolution by the voters in San Mateo starts this year, #1 on the block is Ms. Lee, then we will systematically eliminate all those on the city council who do not listen to us and actually oppose us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.