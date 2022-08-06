David Canepa

David Canepa
Lindsay Raike

Lindsay Raike

More than 100 activists and elected officials participated in an impassioned rally, July 24, urging Sutter Health to reopen the Mack E. Mickelson warm water therapy pool, the only facility of its kind on the Peninsula. Present at the rally were former patrons, many in wheelchairs, some with medical oxygen — all desperate to return to the warm water that, for some, had been the only way to ease their pain and have a decent quality of life.

Unfortunately, Sutter failed to take these former pool patrons and their supporters seriously. Instead, Sutter issued a boilerplate response filled with platitudes and inaccuracies that failed to explain why it refuses to reopen the pool (July 28 Bay City News article “Sutter Health responds to rally against therapy pool closure in San Mateo.”)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription