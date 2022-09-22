Shara Watkins

Shara Watkins

Trustee Noelia Corzo and I both ran for office because we wanted to do things differently and we wanted better outcomes. Our Superintendent, Diego Ochoa, joined the San Mateo-Foster City School District to bring his data-driven, equity-centered leadership to impact student outcomes. Together, we committed to putting pressure on our educational system for producing predictable patterns of achievement for years. We wanted better for our kids. All of our kids.

One of the most controversial decisions made by the San Mateo-Foster City School District Board of Trustees, in the past two years, was to change the entrypoint for compacted math from sixth grade to seventh grade. Despite layers of research supporting this decision, countless districts who don’t have any accelerated math programs yet still propel their high-achieving students forward, and support from our county superintendent of schools, board members were still painted as misinformed, misguided and accused of hurting the very students for whom they have tirelessly advocated.

