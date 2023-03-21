Craig Wiesner

Eight years old, I lived in the “projects” where, when one mother poked her head out the window and yelled “get upstairs for dinner,” dozens of kids would stop our games of skully caps and jump-rope and go eat whatever our moms had cooked. We were poor and the lower rent meant we didn’t have to choose between food and other bills. Then, we suddenly no longer qualified for subsidized housing and were kicked out. We found a new place that we could barely afford near Mom’s job.

On the first morning Dad left for work at 7 a.m., taking the A-Train, Mom left at 8 a.m. to walk to her job at the Medical Center, and I went out on the street and walked, back and forth … no other kids. There was a “Candy Store” at the corner and after walking by twice, three times, the owner, Phil, asked my name and where I lived. I pointed and he said “Here! Take this broom and clean up out here.” I did. From that day on I was an employee. On Saturday afternoons, I’d sort the early sections of The New York Times and Daily News into piles so that on Sunday, when the main sections arrived at 6 a.m., I could quickly create complete Sunday papers, ready for customers to take along with cups of coffee and crullers. By 8 a.m., I was completely black with ink and had earned a few dollars from “Ellie’s” AKA the Cove Luncheonette. I rarely had to ask my parents for money and I liked it that way.

