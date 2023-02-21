There are now two petitions circulating in San Mateo. One to recall Mayor Amourence Lee and one to stop the recall. Her term is up in 2024 but she can run for re-election. Lee lives in North Central and is very popular in her neighborhood except for one prominent member, former Mayor Claire Mack who is backing the recall and signed a letter with four past San Mateo mayors to urge voters to end Lee’s reign.

sue lempert

To make the ballot, needed are 15% of registered voters, about 8,550 are minimum required for the recall. The petition circulators have 160 days to submit them, technically due on June 9, but the date will probably be adjusted. The election will be citywide. Her seat does not become a district seat until 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription