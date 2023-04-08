Like many, I have my share of issues with PG&E. However, when it comes to the employees and contractors who brave storms and strive to restore power to those who have lost it, I’ve nothing but praise. Installing and repairing power and telecommunications lines is a complex, somewhat dangerous task, even when the sun is shining and the winds are calm. To do it in the freezing cold, while being pelted by rain, sleet or snow, well, I can only imagine. Thanks to those hardy folks, though, I’m free to do my imagining while snug in my home, waiting patiently for them to turn our power back on.

Last week I walked over to Red Morton Park to check on the progress of Redwood City’s under-construction Veterans Memorial Building/Senior Center. While there, I spied an unrelated crew working at the intersection of Valota Road and Vera Avenue. Naturally, I investigated. What I discovered was a damaged power pole that was apparently still standing thanks only to the good graces of a nearby tree. The crew I had noticed was making ready to install a new pole, replacing the one that was damaged.

Thanks for reminding me of my father, who, would stop in his tracks when he saw some kind of construction happening and could stay there and watch for hours. I stop in my tracks too which drives my husband crazy sometimes! We lived through the process of undergrounding the electric and cable lines on 25th Avenue in San Mateo a few years back. Lots of disruption during the process but I think well worth every minute and penny for the future.

