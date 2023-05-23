Matt Grocott

A scene from the Bible most are familiar with, whether Christian or not, is what is commonly known as “the Last Supper.” It was the final meal Jesus had with his disciples before his arrest, trial and death on the cross. During the meal, known among the Jews as the Passover feast, Christ took the bread and the wine, gave it to his disciples and told them to eat and to drink “in remembrance of me.” 

Two things that Jesus did strike me as interesting. The first is he took two of the most common elements of the Passover meal, the bread and the wine, things that would be part of an every day meal in their culture, and used them as prompts by which to remember him. The second is, in regards to the wine, he said, “as often as you drink of it.” He didn’t say once a year, once a month or once a week but he said, “as often as.” It’s similar to when he taught his disciples how to pray. On that occasion he said, “When you pray.” He didn’t say three times a day, once a week or only on the holidays. He simply said “when.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription