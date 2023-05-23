A scene from the Bible most are familiar with, whether Christian or not, is what is commonly known as “the Last Supper.” It was the final meal Jesus had with his disciples before his arrest, trial and death on the cross. During the meal, known among the Jews as the Passover feast, Christ took the bread and the wine, gave it to his disciples and told them to eat and to drink “in remembrance of me.”
Two things that Jesus did strike me as interesting. The first is he took two of the most common elements of the Passover meal, the bread and the wine, things that would be part of an every day meal in their culture, and used them as prompts by which to remember him. The second is, in regards to the wine, he said, “as often as you drink of it.” He didn’t say once a year, once a month or once a week but he said, “as often as.” It’s similar to when he taught his disciples how to pray. On that occasion he said, “When you pray.” He didn’t say three times a day, once a week or only on the holidays. He simply said “when.”
So why do I highlight this scene from the life of Christ and a few of the things he taught? It is to emphasize a point regarding the holiday coming up in less than a week. Next Monday is Memorial Day. Most of us will be given the day off. There will be sales at the mall, backyard barbecues and, if the weather is nice on the coast, an opportunity to go to the beach. But how much remembering will there be? Specifically, how many of us will take a moment to reflect on the purpose of the holiday?
It seems to me there was much wisdom in what Christ did by taking two very common elements from a meal and using them as items by which to remember him, as opposed to designating a holiday when we were to remember him. It is far too easy for us to take advantage of a holiday as an extra day off from work or school and forget the reason it exists in the first place. It may be sacrilege to say, but maybe someone should have added this declaration to Memorial Day: “When you eat of that burger or hot dog and drink from that coke or beer, do so in remembrance of those who died for your freedom.”
When I was a kid, I remember Memorial Day being something special, particularly in the morning. At the community church down the road from our house there would be a service and, after the service, everyone would make their way over to the cemetery just a few blocks away. There, a ceremony would take place, led by veterans of the military who would commemorate their fallen comrades. At the conclusion, there would be a 21 gun salute. For my dad, a World War II veteran, the day’s ceremonies held great meaning and he wanted it to be the same for me and my siblings. It was and still is.
If this has piqued your interest in doing something special for Memorial Day, other than passing it as just another day off, you may want to consider attending one of the events planned on the Peninsula.
One year our family headed up to San Francisco and took in a wonderfully executed event at the National Cemetery in the Presidio. This year again they have planned a ceremony, beginning with a band concert at 10:30 a.m., followed by a number of speakers. Included will be a Gold Star Family wreath presentation and a flyover by the Coast Guard. The program will last until about noon.
Also at 10:30 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. This is another venue my family has taken advantage of in the past. The one we attended was similar to what is described above for the Presidio. There was a band, a number of veterans who spoke, and a 21 gun salute.
The third I can recommend, because my family has attended before, is at Skylawn Memorial Park, located near the intersection of State Route 92 and Highway 35. The event begins at 11 a.m. and includes the Pledge of Allegiance, an opening prayer, an Honor Guard presentation of our flag, Taps and an honorary speaker. The year we attended, everyone was invited to stay for a picnic after the ceremony had concluded.
I encourage you to consider attending a Memorial Day event this year. Go with family, go with friends or go alone. I promise you, you will not regret it.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.