Robert Andrew Reich passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at age 87 following his decline from pulmonary fibrosis. He was born June 6,1934 in San Diego, the oldest child of Adolph and Lillian Reich. He spent his early childhood in San Diego and Summerdale, Alabama before moving to San Francisco during World War II where he attended Holy Name Grammar School, and then graduated from Balboa High School in 1952. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was married to his loving wife Lorraine Lastufka for 65 years. Family and education of his children were of primary importance to him including St Ignatius College Preparatory for his son and St Rose Academy for his daughters.
Robert is survived by Lorraine, devoted children Phillip Reich (Beth), Joan Pinotti (Lou), and Nadine Reich. Grandfather to Kylie Reich and Steven Reich, Christopher Pinotti and Mari Pinotti, Brendan Dwyer (Caitlyn), Brian Dwyer (Erin), and Katelyn Andrews (Matt), and Joshua Berman and Alex Berman. and 4 great grandchildren Emelia, Rory, Hunter, and Michael. His youngest child, daughter Kristine Berman (Bill) predeceased him. He is also survived by his brother Bill Reich (Barbara) of South San Francisco, his sister Marilyn Evans (Ted) of Daly City and numerous nieces and nephews.
He retired from AT&T/Pacific Bell after 37 years as a second level manager including microwave stations used for broadcasting sporting and political events. He was part of the initial group training for the transition from tube and relay switches to transistor technology, He was a proud member of the Y-Knott Club and Elks Club of San Mateo.
The family first lived in Westlake just below Our Lady of Mercy Church and School where he was an active member of the O.L.M. Men's Club. He was an avid and enthusiastic cyclist biking throughout San Francisco, and Marin County. He regularly attended children and grandchildren sports and school events. He took an active part in improving the homes of his children. He later moved to San Mateo Parrot Park neighborhood, living near his children Phillip and Kristine. He faithfully watched all San Francisco Giants baseball games. North Beach district was a favorite, enjoying focaccia from Liguria Bakery and veal scallopini meals at Original Joes. He was a Supporter of Salesian Boys and Girls Club of St Peter and Paul Church where he enjoyed the cioppino fundraising dinners.
His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Bob/Dad/Grandfather we love you so much and thank you. Your legacy will live on.
The family wishes to acknowledge their appreciation of the excellent home health care provided to Bob/Dad/Grandfather by Regie Saguiguit of Hands of Love.
Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real in San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org
