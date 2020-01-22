Paula passed away peacefully at Kaiser hospital after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Joe. Sons, Mike, Dave, Joey, Bob, Greg and Raymond. Daughter-in-Laws Darlene, Diane, Carla and Theresa, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Brother Stan and his wife Judy. Many Sister-in-Laws, Brother-in-Laws, nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be held at Garden Chapel at 885 El Camino Real, South San Francisco at 6 pm on Sunday, January 26. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 27 at 10:00 am at St. Veronica’s Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
