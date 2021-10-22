Kenneth Isaacs Photo

Dr. Kenneth Sidney Isaacs passed away on September 2, 2021, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes, after a long and productive life of 101 years. He is survived by his two sons, Jonathan and James Isaacs, Daughters-in-law Gloria and Page, five grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces. Dr. Isaacs lived in Torrington, Wyoming with family when he passed away. Kenneth Isaacs was born April 7, 1920 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the son of Sophia Raisky Isaacs and Mark William Isaacs. He was second to the youngest and had four brothers and one sister: Aurel, Reginald, Charles, Alvin and Leone. Kenneth Isaacs served in the U.S. Army in the European Theater of operations during World War II. He attended the University of Minnesota earning a BA degree in Psychology and then going on to complete a Ph.D. in Psychology at the University of Chicago. He went on to a long and highly productive career as a Psychoanalyst including private clinical practice, teaching and extensive writing. He was a very creative thinker who pioneered a number of theories around treatment of common emotional problems. He held leadership positions in key professional associations including the American Psychoanalytic Association. Dr. Isaacs was Chairman of the Board of Practitioners which created standards for those entering the field of psychology. He was the first Ph.D. to be invited to study and teach at the Institute for Psychoanalysis in Chicago, Illinois. He was also a member of the Faculty at the University of Illinois Medical School and Director of the State of Illinois Outpatient mental health system. He was a wonderful father to his two sons, James and Jonathan. He was married twice, first to Ruth Elizabeth Johnson, who passed away from Leukemia, and then to Adele Bodroghy, who passed away from Alzheimer’s. He was a kind, loving man who worked his entire life in helping the profession of Psychology and improved the lives of many hundreds of people in his clinical practice and thousands more through his writings. Dr. Isaacs was a hard working, honest, honorable and good man who will be missed by family and friends and remembered by the many he helped.

