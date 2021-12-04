Kathleen Dolores Sinfield was born on January 22, 1956 in San Mateo to Angelo and Eileen Giannini (Murphy). She was the second of their three children. Her siblings are Rich and Tom Giannini. Kathy attended Notre Dame (Belmont) Saint Pius (Redwood City), Half Moon Bay High, College of San Mateo and later Cañada College schools where she studied accounting and genealogy. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and worked at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City before leaving to work at Harris Farinon (San Carlos), where she later met her husband, Frederick. One of their first dates was a double date on Fred’s boat on San Francisco Bay where they really hit it off. They married about a year later on April 9, 1983, and had two children, Ryan Frederick and Duncan Alexis. Kathy enjoyed spending her free time working with horses, reading, putting puzzles together, golfing, watching the Warriors, 49ers, and Giants, and guiding both boys through Scouting. Kathy always prioritized her faith and was a Eucharistic minister in the church. She was diagnosed with cancer on April 25, 2019. Following her courageous battle, Kathy passed away surrounded by family at home on November 29, 2021. Kathy is the mother of Ryan (Courtney) and Duncan, and grandmother to be. She is the sister to Rich (Sindey) and Tom (Jo Jo). She is a sister-in-law to Celeste Cadena (Vinny) and Connie Giannini, one of her closest friends. She is an Aunt to Chris Giannini (Ashley), Mike Giannini (Jenni), Charmagne Giannini, Austin Giannini, Brandon Giannini and Travis Sinfield.
The family expresses their appreciation to the staff at El Camino Hospital, Heartland Hospice and to her oncologist Dr. Shane Dormady.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make a donation to the Mike Giannini Memorial Scholarship, PO Box 430, Moss Beach, CA 94038, or to the National Center For Equine Facilitated Therapy, 880 Runnymede Road, Woodside, CA 94062, or to the charity of your choice.
A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Redwood City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Redwood City. A burial will immediately follow the funeral at Our Lady of the Pillar Cemetery in Half Moon Bay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.