John M. Molinu, age 84, passed away at Countryside Village Lodge May 14, 2021. John was a first-generation Italian born at The Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, California, on May 12, 1937. He grew up in South San Francisco where he graduated from South City High School. After graduating high school, he joined the National Guard and was later honorably discharged.
John lived most of his life in the Bay Area where he was a landscaper for the city of Redwood City for nearly 30 years, until he retired. John’s passion and love for landscaping landed him another job at Parkway Christian Center in Grants Pass, Oregon. He worked there for an additional 20 years and made many friends.
John loved working in his gardens at home, fishing with his brother-in-law and granddaughter, hanging out with his friends at the local donut shop, and attending San Francisco Giants baseball games with his granddaughter. John had a strong work ethic and completed anything he set his mind to.
John is survived by his wife and soul mate of 47 years, Linda Molinu; and daughter, Terri Molinu. He was the Grandfather of Claudia and West Latu; great-Grandfather of Siaosi and Saniya Latu; uncle to Toni Arthur, Beverly Schumacker and Paul Arthur; and brother in-law to Robert Morilla.
John is preceded in death by his Father, Antonio Molinu; Mother, Bessie Maretti; sister, Rose Mantegani; and brother-in-law, Bert Mantegani.
We will all miss John dearly, but know that he is at peace with our Heavenly Father.
Graveside service will be on Friday, June 11 at 1:00 p.m. at The Italian Cemetery, Colma.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.