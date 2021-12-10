Mrs. Irene Josephine Higuera, age 95, of Millbrae, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was born February 27, 1926, in San Francisco, to the late Alberico and Rachel Germano.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Louis Carlton Higuera; her daughter, Linda Irene Keener; and two sisters, Caroline Disano and Bessie Donati.
Irene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Laurie) of Oakland; five grandchildren, Jason Lynch of Las Vegas, NV, Jennifer Scully of Menlo Park, Sean Higuera (Katherine) of Baltimore, MD, Kaitlin Jimenez (Roberto) of Oakland, and Quincy Higuera of Syracuse, NY; three great-grandchildren, Jack Scully, Charlie Scully and Dominic Jimenez; and one sister Mary Ilog (George). She also leaves other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
Her family suggests donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Irene J. Higuera.
