Debra "Debbie" Gomez Late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 62 years, entered into rest in Millbrae on October 10, 2022. Beloved Daughter of Carmelita Callejo. Beloved wife of John Gomez for 18 years. Loving mother of Robert (Erica) Gibbons, Raina (Randy) Thomas, Joseph (Nikole) Rodricks, Michael Rodricks, Janelle Rodricks, and Ciana Gomez. Cherished grandmother of Jordan, Tyler, Riley, Dylan, Logan, Danny, Michael, Lily, Malia, Brayden, Aria, Jesse, Kaylee, Kamden, and 2 great grandchildren.
She attended Capuchino High School and worked for the Millbrae School District for over 20 years. Debbie loved playing bingo with her friends and spending time at her families lake house.
