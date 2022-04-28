David Forest Wilcox, age 87, died of Heart Failure on Wednesday April 6, 2022 in San Carlos, CA. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Catherine Wilcox, her daughters: Trisse, Julie, Dana, Stacey, and Lorna; his sons: Mark, Eric and Kirk, his niece, Vicki, 16 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Josephine Wilcox, and his sister Donna Meachum. Forest was born on October 5, 1934 in Pico, then grew up in Banning, California. He joined the military at age 18, and served in the Vietnam War. He attended Skyline College to study Respiratory Therapy, and then accepted a position at Sequoia hospital where he worked for 35 years. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and spending time on the coast. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and humorous person. A mass is scheduled at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont, on Saturday April 30 at 11 a.m. Donations can be sent to The American Heart Association.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo Union High School District prom the site of COVID outbreak
- Meta Store to launch in Burlingame
- San Mateo’s Ninth Avenue to see mixed-use proposal
- Updated Carlmont High School prom mask policy causes concern
- San Mateo County, 9 cities suing Monsanto
- San Mateo picks land use map
- San Mateo sees $13.6M surplus
- Serra grad Mickey McDonald gets called up by Oakland A’s
- Police announce motive in San Mateo murder
- Aragon softball stars Megan Grant, Liv DiNardo all smiles at signing ceremony
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- GAY, GAY, GAY (22)
- Presidential charade (20)
- Fox’s feeble attempts (14)
- Government problems we all should have (14)
- Free college? (14)
- Asleep at the wheel(’s of justice) (12)
- Bolanos has done an excellent job (11)
- Corpus for sheriff (10)
- Giselle Hale proclaims her support for SB 9 and 10 (9)
- Can a sticker save a life? (9)
- Get ready for the loss of Taiwan (8)
- Stone campaigning for San Mateo County supervisor seat (8)
- A lesson of freedom (7)
- Trees and leaves (7)
- San Carlos should have used more reserves for pandemic (7)
- How to get rid of Proposition 13 (6)
- Joe Biden, civil rights pioneer (6)
- We need transparency (6)
- San Mateo exploring ban on natural gas (6)
- Notes, quotes and dust motes (6)
- Lithium (5)
- Ditching our oil dependency (5)
- Climate doom and gloom, or solutions? (5)
- More plastic than fish in the ocean (5)
- Lesson 2: We are a republic (5)
- Proposition 13 redux (4)
- Charges against the former chancellor (4)
- Life lessons from rocks (4)
- San Mateo exploring recycled water treatment (4)
- Unincorporated and underrepresented (4)
- 2 in running for San Mateo County sheriff (4)
- Housing at Hillsdale makes a ton of sense (4)
- Free college (4)
- Going maskless (4)
- Gas, inflation and swinging (4)
- Biden and gas prices (3)
- Lesson 3: We are a democratic republic (3)
- Charles Stone is the best choice for supervisor (3)
- Response to Simon’s April 14 column (3)
- Stanford rolling in a pile of cash (3)
- Hillsdale mall seeks new zoning (3)
- Dear Avery (3)
- No basis for catastrophic climate predictions (3)
- Resistance is fierce for Senate Bill 9 duplex law (3)
- Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo charged (3)
- Backing Ukraine in fight against Goliath (3)
- Hillsdale’s zoning request (3)
- Marina High School: The campus that never was (3)
- California’s spending problem (2)
- A tram to the coast? (2)
- Who can we trust? (2)
- How can we ban gas without new electric? (2)
- Slapping Big Tobacco (2)
- Lesson learned (2)
- Conservative from Half Moon Bay seeks congressional seat (2)
- Opposition to SB 9 (2)
- San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office details $2M in military equipment (2)
- Coastside families taking action (2)
- South San Francisco aiming for carbon neutrality (2)
- New sheriff in town part two (2)
- First Amendment (2)
- To the last Ukrainian? (2)
- Current crisis in officiating is man-made (2)
- Obama’s history with Russia (2)
- Gun violence (2)
- Control (2)
- Stone for supervisor (2)
- Commit the crime, do all the time (2)
- Boots on the ground (2)
- As COVID-19 recedes, Californians have new worries (2)
- Facts and figures (2)
- San Mateo County working to become age-friendly (2)
- Double board member seeking San Mateo County District 3 Board of Supervisors seat (2)
- Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation (2)
- San Mateo County breaks ground on navigation center (2)
- James Coleman, a needed voice in the Assembly (2)
- Transparency, accessibility and equity (2)
- Campaign issues (2)
- State relies on activists to enforce duplex law (2)
- Cherry-picking climate data (2)
- Enough evidence available of human-induced climate change (2)
- U.S. oil production (1)
- Don’t be an Anti-Midas (1)
- Anna Eshoo faces 7 for San Mateo County coast and south Peninsula congressional seat (1)
- Foster City eyes infrastructure project options (1)
- Sheriff asking San Mateo County officials for hiring help (1)
- The CDC and its mask mandate (1)
- The trouble with Sutter (1)
- Changing with the times: The new NDNU (1)
- In support of Charles Stone for supervisor (1)
- Jackson should swiftly be confirmed (1)
- Math scores don’t add up in California (1)
- For Ukrainian Orthodox in US, war news casts pall on Easter (1)
- There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change (1)
- Out of balance (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Biden wants $33B more to help Ukraine battle Russia
- Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans
- Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
- Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
- Israeli PM's family receives death threat and bullet in mail
- 3 California Highway Patrol officers hurt in fiery wreck
- Stocks claw higher on Wall Street as tech giants rebound
- A chilling Russian cyber aim in Ukraine: Digital dossiers
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Tim E Strinden said:Stone has been anything but professional and collegial as a Belmont councilmember. He has been a divisive force who attacks or ignores the 50%…
-
Dirk van Ulden said:
TT - how would you know assuming that you are not watching Fox News? Another one of your profound, carefully-worded one-liners?
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.