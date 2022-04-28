David Forest Wilcox Photo

David Forest Wilcox, age 87, died of Heart Failure on Wednesday April 6, 2022 in San Carlos, CA. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Catherine Wilcox, her daughters: Trisse, Julie, Dana, Stacey, and Lorna; his sons: Mark, Eric and Kirk, his niece, Vicki, 16 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Josephine Wilcox, and his sister Donna Meachum. Forest was born on October 5, 1934 in Pico, then grew up in Banning, California. He joined the military at age 18, and served in the Vietnam War. He attended Skyline College to study Respiratory Therapy, and then accepted a position at Sequoia hospital where he worked for 35 years. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and spending time on the coast. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and humorous person. A mass is scheduled at The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont, on Saturday April 30 at 11 a.m. Donations can be sent to The American Heart Association.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription