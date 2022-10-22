Annie Dina (Gava) Hook, of San Mateo, 92, wife of the late William H. Hook. Born March 12, 1930 and passed away October 13, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Vittorio and Alma Gava. Daughter-in-law of the late William and Betty Hook. Granddaughter of the late Giovanni Battista and Maria Teresa Gava and of Rudolph and Annita Rugge. Cousin of Mary Fanti and of the late Ray Gava. Goddaughter of the late Iola Adamis and Angelina Gava. She is survived by her sons Gary (Cathy), Jeffrey, Dennis, Brian, and Craig; and also by her grandchildren Denise, Alex, Aidan, Colin, and William.
Our beloved Mom was born and raised in South San Francisco. She was baptized and confirmed at the original All Souls Catholic Church, where our grandfather Victor built a grotto in the late 1930s for his friend Monsignor Tozzi. Mom and her friends watched Grandpa cement the statue of the Blessed Mother after school. Grandpa, a WWI veteran of the Italian Army, was a master carpenter and General Contractor and Grandma was a homemaker. Mom graduated from Balboa High School in 1947, where she was newspaper Editor, Quill and Scroll, Cothurnus Players, and planned the "Snow Ball" of 1946. Mom and Dad made many lifelong friends at “Bal” and enjoyed their club for decades. She spoke fondly of dances at the recreation center in SSF, with teenagers from different schools. She enjoyed making beautiful dresses with her mother. Mom worked at Sunset Magazine in the early 1950s.
Mom and Dad met as children in South San Francisco. They married in 1954 in Atherton in a home built by our grandfather Victor. When they married, Dad was in his final year of service in the U.S. Navy (Korea). After 30 years as a homemaker when Dad passed away suddenly in 1984, Mom went back to college and earned a Paralegal credential. For several years after she worked for law firms as well as for Justice Robert F. Kane and Joe Galligan.
Mom approached life with courage, faith, love, hope, positivity, and verve. We'll always remember Mom walking into the dining room carrying our birthday cakes, singing "Happy Birthday." Mom spent every moment involved in our education, Church, sports, scouting and other youth activities, and military service. We're joyful she's reunited with Dad in heaven, after being apart since 1984. We have lifelong memories with Mom and Dad on wonderful vacations at Tahoe, Disneyland, Washington DC, fishing and camping, day trips to the Missions, pumpkin and Christmas tree farms and orchards, Giants games, seeing movies, loving our pets, and gatherings with family and neighbors
Our brother Craig cared for Mom in the later years of her life. We want to express special appreciation to Mission Hospice and caregivers at Mission House, and to Martha, Anna, Carlo, Lulu, Phim, Euseubio, and friends and neighbors for their love and support.
Donations can be made to Mission Hospice, St. Vincent de Paul of San Mateo, or to the charity of your choice.
Visitation on Tuesday, October 25th at 5:00 p.m. followed by Vigil Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s, San Mateo. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, San Mateo followed by committal at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, Colma.
