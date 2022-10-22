Annie Dina (Gava) Hook Photo

Annie Dina (Gava) Hook, of San Mateo, 92, wife of the late William H. Hook. Born March 12, 1930 and passed away October 13, 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Vittorio and Alma Gava. Daughter-in-law of the late William and Betty Hook. Granddaughter of the late Giovanni Battista and Maria Teresa Gava and of Rudolph and Annita Rugge. Cousin of Mary Fanti and of the late Ray Gava. Goddaughter of the late Iola Adamis and Angelina Gava. She is survived by her sons Gary (Cathy), Jeffrey, Dennis, Brian, and Craig; and also by her grandchildren Denise, Alex, Aidan, Colin, and William.

Our beloved Mom was born and raised in South San Francisco. She was baptized and confirmed at the original All Souls Catholic Church, where our grandfather Victor built a grotto in the late 1930s for his friend Monsignor Tozzi. Mom and her friends watched Grandpa cement the statue of the Blessed Mother after school. Grandpa, a WWI veteran of the Italian Army, was a master carpenter and General Contractor and Grandma was a homemaker. Mom graduated from Balboa High School in 1947, where she was newspaper Editor, Quill and Scroll, Cothurnus Players, and planned the "Snow Ball" of 1946. Mom and Dad made many lifelong friends at “Bal” and enjoyed their club for decades. She spoke fondly of dances at the recreation center in SSF, with teenagers from different schools. She enjoyed making beautiful dresses with her mother. Mom worked at Sunset Magazine in the early 1950s.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription