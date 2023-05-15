In an effort to reduce waste, Mayor London Breed and city environment officials launched a program on Friday that incentivizes restaurants to invest in reusable foodware and utensils.
The Commercial Reuse Program will provide $500 to 200 dine-in restaurants to transition away from single-use foodware for more sustainable practices.
Enrolled businesses will work with the SF Environment Department to assess their current practices and receive assistance on how to switch to reusables, including how to incorporate washing and bussing into their restaurants.
The program builds off a pilot program launched in 2019, which supported 120 businesses as they switched to reusable dining systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.