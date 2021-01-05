A plan to renovate the stretch of El Camino Real through Burlingame could threaten a patch of treasured eucalyptus trees, according to concerned advocates seeking to preserve the historic grove.
The Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame is slated Wednesday, Jan. 6, to discuss the issue during a remote meeting to be held in advance of a Friday, Jan. 8, deadline to submit comments regarding the potential tree removal.
The discussion serves as the latest chapter in a series between Burlingame officials seeking to protect the trees and representatives from Caltrans, which maintains the authority to initiate capital improvements on the thoroughfare.
Due to safety concerns and infrastructure issues along the state route, Caltrans has planned a variety of projects designed to improve El Camino Real — some of which could lead to removing the landmark eucalyptus or thinning the Howard-Ralston Tree Row, a grove of eucalyptus trees listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In the past, the transportation agency has expressed interest in cutting the trees to improve safety and fix surrounding infrastructure, only to be met with staunch opposition from residents and officials. In the spirit of collaboration, residents and community members are encouraged to join the upcoming discussion to learn more about the project, and ways to raise potential concerns to Caltrans.
The Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame will host the discussion Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. Preregistration is required to participate. Visit cecburlingame.org/el-camino-real-renewal-project-needs-your-feedback for more information.
