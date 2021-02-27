The long-awaited trail improvement project to restore the West Trail at Pillar Point is moving forward following the California Coastal Commission’s approval, increasing public safety and providing an accessible trail to Mavericks Beach.
“The fact that we are here right now is a huge accomplishment,” said Virginia Chang Kiraly, the president of the San Mateo County Harbor District Board of Commissioners.
Kiraly said public safety was a critical factor in prioritizing the West Trail Living Shoreline Project at Pillar Point Harbor, as emergency vehicles can’t get through to the end of the trail to Mavericks Beach, a popular surf spot. Both the hill and the shoreline next to the trail are eroding, causing the trail edge lines to narrow on both sides and pipes to be visible. The project will also help outside visitors, locals walking their dogs and surfers who use the trail throughout the year.
“It could not have happened without the public’s input. We are so proud that it can be a model throughout the state,” Kiraly said.
The project aims to create a new beach and dune habitat through a living shoreline that will slow the West Trail's erosion and improve the stormwater system. A living shoreline uses plants and other natural elements to stabilize coasts and shorelines. Construction will include adding more sand to create a nourished beach with an elevated dune adjacent to the trail. Underneath the shoreline will be a cobble berm, which will fill the underneath area with gravel or rocks to slow erosion. The stormwater improvements would improve the existing storm drain system and provide water quality improvements to the harbor.
“We are trying to imitate Mother Nature as much as possible,” Kiraly said.
The West Trail is near the western edge of Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay. It has experienced significant erosion over the past 10 years, which has narrowed the trail and made it hard for emergency vehicles to use it and for people to walk safely, according to the San Mateo County Harbor District. The trail connects a pedestrian path from the West Point Avenue access and parking area to the Pillar Point outer harbor and Mavericks Beach.
Project approval took six years because it involved addressing different stakeholders’ wildlife concerns, as Pillar Point is part of the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The California Coastal Commission approved the Coastal Development Permit Feb. 12. Kiraly said it will cost $2.55 million and is coming from district funds from the Harbor Commission budget. It is expected to start this spring or summer and be done by the end of the year. Parts of the trail are expected to be closed for a few months, but other parts of the beach will be open.
“My understanding is we will try and get it done as quickly as possible with as little trouble to the public,” Kiraly said.
Kiraly said the project would not have gotten approval without years of work from the board, staff members, various stakeholders and the public.
“We believe this trail will be a community gem and belongs to the public,” Kiraly said.
