A woman accused of a 1993 San Carlos cold case murder has been extradited back to San Mateo County from her home in Washington County, Oklahoma, and appeared in court April 13, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Rayna Hoffman-Ramos, 61, is accused of the 1993 murder of Shu Ming Tang, the then-owner of Devonshire Little Store, in an apparent robbery gone wrong. She had a lawyer appointed as part of the private defender program after arriving April 12.
She will next appear in court April 26, and has not been allowed bail.
The case received nationwide attention and remained unsolved for almost 29 years before the Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit began reinvestigating the murder in 2018 and identified her as a person of interest after following various leads.
The Sheriff’s Office arrested Hoffman-Ramos in Oklahoma during a March investigation in Sacramento and Washington County, Oklahoma. She was a resident of San Mateo at the time of the murder and has lived in Oklahoma in recent years.
