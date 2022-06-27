A 74-foot, 268,938-square-foot development with 180,000 square feet of offices and 111 units of housing that will require an entire city block to be demolished in downtown San Mateo was approved by the San Mateo City Council this week.
“This is a project that I think will enhance downtown San Mateo and make for a better walking environment for the people who live in [the] central [neighborhood] to come to downtown,” Councilmember Joe Goethals said.
The project, called Block 21, will develop a six-story mixed-use residential building of 111 housing units on the block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. The City Council unanimously approved the project at its June 20 meeting.
According to planning development documents from the applicant Windy Hill Property Ventures, the building consists of 53 studio apartments and 58 one-bedroom units. Twelve units would be considered very low income, around 15%. The fourth, fifth and sixth floors would have residential units. The fourth floor has 37 units, with 18 studios and 19 one-bedroom units, while the fifth floor has 40 units split evenly. The sixth floor has 34 divided into 15 studio and 19 one-bedroom options. Office use will be primarily on the first three floors.
Block 21 offers two levels of below-grade parking with 402 spaces. Around 346 spots are for office use and 56 for residential units. The public can use the parking spaces on weekends and after hours. Because of its downtown zoning, it is eligible for reduced parking standards for meeting the ratio requirements of spaces. The project reduced parking to encourage mass transit ridership, with the San Mateo Downtown Caltrain station less than one-quarter of a mile north of the site. All 40 property owners at the site have agreed to sell. The site features eight residential units and businesses for gas, restaurants and retail — including a check cashing store, an adult book store, an Arco station and the Wing Fat Restaurant. The areas nearby include Gateway Commons shopping center, fast-food restaurants and auto repair.
There are 151 total bike spaces. The project includes a bicycle boulevard along its South Claremont Street frontage. Several speakers asked the city to prioritize bike safety through more bike infrastructure in the area, which many bikers view as dangerous. At the council’s request, Windy Hill developer Mike Fields said he would contribute $50,000 at the city’s discretion for the future development of bike infrastructure throughout downtown San Mateo. The council wants to address bike safety on Third Avenue and South Delaware Street.
The architecture style is contemporary, with glass and building materials of neutral-colored concrete panels, glass and stucco. The proposal exceeds San Mateo Measure Y building height restrictions of 55 feet because it meets state housing density laws. The site is zoned for Central Business District Support, which permits residential and office uses. Councilmember Eric Rodriguez called the area unsightly and underutilized, noting most people recognize the impacts are not as bad as others might suggest.
“Once this is done, San Mateo is going to be a better place, and I’m not talking about tax revenue or homes. I’m talking about utilizing this property,” Rodriguez said.
Greenbelt Alliance, a nonprofit housing and environmental advocacy group, supported the development. Karen Rosenberg with Greenbelt Alliance said it meets the city’s state-mandated housing requirements and adds missing middle housing.
Block 21 will play a pivotal role in reimagining a more resilient and inclusive San Mateo for all residents to enjoy,” Rosenberg said.
Some were worried the development didn’t contribute to the parking shortage in the area and remained concerned about the low parking ratio for office and residential use. Speaker Michael Nash encouraged the city to look closely at future design standards to plan for the overall look of downtown San Mateo in the General Plan process.
“There is considerable concern that we are going to end up with a Babylonian style of architecture, where everything is a little different, and nothing really fits together,” Nash said.
The Planning Commission recommended the project to the council at its May 24 meeting by a 4-0 vote after the project design met change requests to add a story of housing. The project needed City Council approval because it exceeded Measure Y height restrictions.
