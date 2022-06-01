A proposed six-story mixed-use building that will add 111 housing units in downtown San Mateo but demolish a block has received Planning Commission approval because of its proposed housing and zoning code compliance.
I’m very grateful for the additional housing units that you’ve added. I’m very grateful for the very low-income units you are providing. Those are very necessary for our city,” Commissioner Adam Nugent said.
The project, called Block 21, calls for a six-story mixed-use residential building at East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. Windy Hill Property Ventures is the developer and has built similar mixed-use projects nearby, at 405 E. Fourth Ave. and 406 E. Third Ave. However, the project will demolish all existing buildings on the block. The current area has 11 parcels with 40 owners featuring residential, auto repair, a gas station, restaurant and retail uses. The proposal heads next to the City Council for final approval.
In 2021, Windy Hill adjusted the project to include an additional level of housing to make it six stories and 111 residential units. According to planning development documents, 53 units are studio apartments, and 58 are one-bedrooms. Twelve units would be considered very low income, around 15%. The project previously called for five stories with 68 housing units of 28 studio apartments and 40 one-bedroom units but was changed because the Planning Commission wanted more housing. The fourth, fifth and sixth floors would have residential units. The fourth floor has 37 units, with 18 studio units and 19 one-bedroom, while the fifth floor has 40 units split evenly. The sixth floor has 34 divided into 15 studio and 19 one-bedroom options, planning documents showed. Around 179,000 square feet will be for office use, with the project’s total floor area around 260,000 square feet and the building height around 74 feet. The proposal is allowed to increase the height above San Mateo Measure Y building height restrictions of 55 feet because it meets state housing density laws.
The project was approved at the May 24 Planning Commission meeting. Several commissioners praised Windy Hill for adding more housing based on previous Planning Commission input to address the severe shortage in San Mateo.
“I view us as underproducing housing based on our cities [population] projections,” said new Planning Commissioner Martin Wiggins, who was named to replace former chair Ramiro Maldonado. “I think it’s good the developer took previous feedback and made meaningful changes.”
Commissioner Seema Patel thanked Windy Hill for decreasing the jobs to housing ratio from 13 to 1 down to 8 to 1. She noted San Mateo must improve its overall housing stock and rules for development moving forward.
“I very much appreciate that flexibility,” Commissioner Seema Patel said. “Our community needs housing, and I think it’s great that you made it work.”
Block 21 will have two levels of below-grade parking with 402 spaces, with 346 spaces for office use and 56 spaces for residential units. The architecture style is contemporary, with glass and building materials of neutral-colored concrete panels, glass and stucco. In conformance with the Bicycle Master Plan, the project will construct a bicycle boulevard along its South Claremont Street frontage. The boulevard will have pavement markings that increase motorists’ awareness of bicyclists and aid bicyclists with navigation.
“This is a complete change of project we have done downtown,” Vice Chair John Ebneter said. “It’s been well accepted, and that really rings true to me that we are moving in the right direction.”
Most public speakers at the May 24 meeting favored the project to address housing needs. San Mateo resident Matthew Thomas praised Block 21 for providing needed affordable housing and encouraging public transit use.
“What I’m celebrating is the opportunity to inject energy into the downtown area. Residents can also be employed in this brand-new office space,” Thomas said.
San Mateo resident Joe DeFelice urged the Planning Commission to deny the developer’s request to make Block 21 development six stories and instead listen to voters who passed Measure Y.
“Measure Y was passed for good reasons,” DeFelice said in an email to the city. “If the housing to office/retail mix needs to be adjusted in new development, it should generally be done within that framework.”
The project will go to the City Council for final approval because it is over the Measure Y height limit of 55 feet. The project passed 4-0, with Chair Margaret Williams absent.
