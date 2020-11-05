Nathan Feix, 19, was remanded into custody on Monday and now faces a potential life sentence after two additional victims recently came forward with sexual assault accusations against him, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced.
The DA’s Office has now charged Feix with 18 felony counts. The case is now a potential life sentence because of the nature of the crimes and additional victim’s accusations.
Feix is a Moss Beach resident and was a lifeguard at Kelly Beach in Half Moon Bay when the allegations were said to have occurred, the DA’s Office said. The victims, three girls 16 to 17 years old, knew Feix through school. The girls voluntarily had relationships with Feix, but he allegedly used force to rape and compel sexual acts from the victims for a year, the DA’s Office said.
His bail rose after the prosecution made a motion to increase bail because of the two extra victims. The prosecution asked for $5 million bail, and the judge set bail at $4 million. Feix originally posted $100,000 bail. On Monday, the judge granted a defense motion to reset the case to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, so the defense could obtain a new attorney and for further arraignment and entry of a plea. He has the right to go to a jury trial. Feix has no record, is attending the California Maritime Academy and had strong family support in the courtroom on Monday, the DA’s Office said.
