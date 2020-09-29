A 60-foot tree limb dropped onto a group of picnickers at Washington Park, killing one and seriously injuring others, according to city officials.
Bena Ng, a 29-year-old woman from San Mateo, was killed when the limb crashed from the pine tree around 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, said an official with the county Coroner’s Office. Burlingame City Manager Lisa Goldman said in an email three others were hospitalized immediately afterward, but their conditions are unknown.
Mayor Emily Beach expressed condolences to those involved.
“This was an incredibly tragic accident,” she said. “Our deepest sympathy is with the family and friends of the victims.”
Goldman said independent arborists have been hired by the city to examine the condition of the tree.
“We are conducting an investigation and want to be sure we have compiled and reviewed all relevant materials with respect to tree inspection and maintenance. We will not be releasing partial information at this time,” she said in an email.
Burlingame officials shared their thoughts with those grieving in a Facebook post.
“We express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the person who passed away,” said the statement also hoping those hospitalized recovery speedily.
