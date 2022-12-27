Traffic congestion, along with adequate water resources and protections, are top concerns for potential future neighbors of a 71-unit multi-family housing proposal in Moss Beach.

MidPen Housing, a nonprofit low-income housing developer, is seeking to build 16 two-story buildings with 71 residential units on an 11-acre site in Moss Beach. The project, dubbed the Cypress Point Affordable Housing Community, would be made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and all would be listed at below-market rates.

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription