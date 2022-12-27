Although the Bay Area leads the nation in child vaccination rates, a surprising number of parents express hesitation and fear as they navigate the choice to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19.

An informal survey of Bay Area parents found fears ranging from concern about the vaccine’s short-term side effects to questions about whether the shots are really necessary against an illness that is often less harmful to children than adults.

CVS Pharmacy on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland
The CVS Pharmacy on Mountain Boulevard in Oakland offers vaccination and COVID test kits to customers. The program reflects public health measures which encourage vaccination.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Terence Y
Terence Y

Your body, your choice… Your child’s body, still your choice… Think twice before subjecting your kids to be guinea pigs. Once they’re jabbed, any issue with their bodies in the future becomes a question of whether it was the jab, or something else. Just about each day, there’s a constant drip of studies and analyses attesting to the harm and side effects due to the experimental jab. Note that some of these studies are now required, because no studies were performed before COVID jabs were released. If the COVID “vaccine” were truly a vaccine, we shouldn’t have folks still contracting COVID after receiving umpteen jabs. Leave your kids a legacy you can all be proud of, don’t give them a legacy that includes known, unknown, and potentially fatal side effects.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription