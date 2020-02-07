The preliminary hearing for an 18-year-old San Francisco resident, charged with attempted murder in the July 2, 2019, gang shooting at Tanforan Shopping Center in San Bruno, is expected to conclude Feb. 28, prosecutors say.
Additional testimony was taken Thursday in the preliminary hearing for Deandre Lejon Gantt, prosecutors said.
Gangs confronted each other and gunfire broke out that injured gang members, prosecutors said.
Gantt is in custody on $5 million bail.
