A South San Francisco woman employed as a baking instructor at the county’s Maple Street Jail was arrested for bringing drugs inside Tuesday, June 6.
The woman, Dafne Araceli Largaespada, 41, was contracted to teach nonviolent inmates to enhance their culinary skills to better their chances of getting a job after release, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.