Caltrain announced that the opening of its South San Francisco station has been delayed until November due to unforeseen conditions under Caltrain’s tracks, low productivity by the contractor and the coronavirus pandemic.
The project was previously expected to be complete this summer.
“We’re disappointed our riders to and from South San Francisco can’t take advantage of the new station yet,” Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
The station will have a 700-foot center boarding platform with station amenities, and direct underground tunnel access to the station from the east and west side of the city. There will be a new multimodal pick-up/drop-off area and a downtown plaza anchoring each end of the tunnel. And it will be fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Caltrain said in a statement.
“The new station is better connected with South San Francisco’s vibrant downtown, and is more accessible to people using a wide range of transportation modes,” Lieberman said. “Additionally, the old station cannot serve two trains at once, which has led to significant delays and potential safety risks that will be eliminated when the new station opens for service.”
The station will provide better connections for drivers, bus riders, cyclists and pedestrians, and will feature an attractive plaza as well as new benches, bicycle lockers, lighting and upgraded ticket vending machines, he said.
The total cost of the project increased from $71.6 million to $96.6 million, with $23 million of this funding gap being provided by the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, which allocates the county’s sales tax revenue dedicated to transportation, and the remaining $2 million from the city of South San Francisco.
Delays for rail projects are not surprising but the amount of cost overruns has been “eye-popping,” Mayor Mark Addiego said.
“After spending $90 million, we are hopeful that it will be a better experience than the current situation,” he said. “Certainly the approach, the tunnel we’re putting in, the plaza we’re building, those items are going to make for a much more pleasant experience. So we hope that brings out more riders.”
Caltrain riders will continue to use the temporary South San Francisco station until the station’s opening.
