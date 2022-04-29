A 3.3-acre area adjacent to San Bruno’s Crestmoor Canyon will likely be developed into a new residential neighborhood, with 29 single-family homes planned to be constructed beginning later this year.
The San Bruno Planning Commission gave the proposal a positive review last week, sending plans to the City Council for a vote to take place in coming months. The homes, plus a private road, would be built on a vacant lot at the corner of Glenview Drive and San Bruno Ave.
“I’m excited to see this project,” Commissioner Kelly Lethin said. “I’m excited for added housing in our city and I’m excited for an enhancement on what is right now is a funny, underutilized area.”
Houses would be two stories and range from 1,700 to 2,600 square feet on lots ranging from 2,300 to 4,100 square feet. Eighteen of the homes would be four-bedroom, 10 three-bedroom and one five-bedroom.
Plans for the new neighborhood have been underway since at least 2014, with a previous developer backing out several years ago. The current developer, New Shidai Development, purchased the property in 2018 for $9.2 million, prior to which the land was purchased in three transactions between 2012 and 2013 for a total of $5.76 million, according to the county Assessor’s Office.
If approved by the City Council, construction is planned to wrap up near the end of 2024.
All homes will include a two-car garage with a driveway for another two parking spots. Relatively narrow 22-foot wide streets, which would connect to Glenview Drive at three points, would not include curbside parking, and sidewalks would be constructed on only one side of the road. Additional guest parking areas totaling 19 spots would be included at three locations.
Plans indicate small backyards, 6.7 feet to 23 feet in depth, with slightly larger front yards and at least 8 feet between homes. As the rear of the site slopes down toward Crestmoor Canyon, homes facing the canyon would have basements with windows acting as another level.
Per the city’s affordable housing ordinance, four homes will need to be sold at below-market rates, with deed restrictions for at least 45 years. Three of the homes would need to be affordable to families earning less than the county’s median income and one home would need to be affordable to a family earning less than 80% of the median income.
The home’s architecture styles would be split among Craftsman, Colonial and Mediterranean to “replicate and augment the architectural style … in the existing residential neighborhood,” according to the architect. Previous plans called for three-story homes, which were downsized following concerns they would not mesh with surrounding residences.
The area is largely surrounded by single-family home neighborhoods. Across from Glenview Drive is a vacant Caltrans owned lot, and across from San Bruno Avenue is a Lunardi’s grocery store. Kitty-corner to the site is a gas station.
A service station was removed from the site in 2003. On the northernmost portion of the land is an abandoned church, which will be removed. In 2006, a 16-unit townhome proposal gained city approval for a portion of the site, but plans were abandoned amid the 2008 financial crisis.
As part of the development agreement, New Shidai would pay $400,000 to the city’s general fund, money which could go to planned improvement for the intersection of Glenview Drive and San Bruno Avenue. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but a four-way stop and crosswalks from each corner are planned to be added.
Because of the proximity to the canyon’s wooded area, the development would include upgraded water pressure and building material to combat fire, as well as a 30-foot “defensible” area between the canyon and homes to reduce wildfire risks.
The neighborhood would include a common area with picnic tables, grills and benches. Like the roads, the area would be owned and maintained by the homeowners’ association.
