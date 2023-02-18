State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has announced the creation of a new Senate Select Committee that will take a closer look at the problems facing Bay Area public transit coming out of the pandemic.

The Senate Select Committee on Bay Area Public Transit will examine Bay Area public transportation challenges as the region makes decisions about its future. Some topics of interest include how the transit system can recover from the pandemic, adapting to more workers going remote, increasing system integration, bettering rider experience and transitioning to clean energy. Wiener will chair the committee, with five other state senators serving as members. Wiener said the Bay Area caucus of the state Legislature was interested in ensuring legislators know as much as possible about issues and how to address them.

