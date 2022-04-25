San Mateo expects more favorable general fund revenue this year than previously anticipated because of improved tax revenue performance, with the City Council voting to use the $13.6 million surplus to pay employees’ salaries and city projects.
The general fund total revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is now expected to be $160.2 million, while the city projects total expenditures at $146.6 million, a $13.6 million surplus. A January estimation initially projected $155.2 million in total revenue and the same total costs. The $5 million revenue increase came from more real property transfer tax and transient occupancy tax. San Mateo has rising real estate values and several significant commercial property sales since its January budget update, adding $3 million in revenue estimates. TOT revenue is projected at $3 million in 2022, two million more than the adopted 2021-2022 budget. However, TOT revenue is not back to its pre-pandemic number of $7 million.
At its April 18 regular meeting, the council voted to commit $5.5 million for the cost of negotiated increases in employee salaries and benefits and $4.5 million to serve as a funding source for capital improvement projects. The funding will allocate $1.6 million to complete the high voltage streetlight conversion, $1.8 million for the Marina Library structural improvements, and $600,000 for pedestrian mall construction downtown between First and Third avenues on B Street.
According to a city staff report, San Mateo is also looking at better tax revenue numbers in its anticipated 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. Property tax revenue will remain a key driver, projected at $79.6 million for 2022-23, which is $13.4 million, or 20.3%, more than the adopted 2021-22 budget. Sales tax will be $3.1 million more at $22.4 million, with Measure S sales tax at $7 million. The increases show a faster economic recovery than expected of around two years, which the city initially anticipated at three to four years. San Mateo is expecting $159.1 million in total general fund revenue but still faces total expenditures of $165 million, an increase of $18.1 million, or 12.3%. The city said that most costs are due to city salaries and benefits projected at $85.3 million, an increase of $10.5 million or 14.1%. The increases are due to negotiations with employees and expected increases in health care premiums costs.
“For a municipality, that is our primary charge, providing service to the San Mateo community, so it makes sense that a majority of our operating budget is for salaries and benefits,” Finance Director Rich Lee said.
The council praised Lee and City Manager Drew Corbett for guiding the city through the pandemic and allocating money to the workers and public projects.
“Our community members will see and experience the benefits of those investments. I feel really confident that we are putting our money in the right places,” Councilmember Amourence Lee said.
