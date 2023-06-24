San Mateo’s work to improve street infrastructure for bicyclists is progressing because of awarded funding and prioritization, according to a presentation at the recent Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission meeting.

Making the city more bike friendly has been a priority of the City Council as it works to reduce greenhouse gas, increase safety and promote alternative transit modes other than cars. Since 2020, the city has completed bike infrastructure projects on Fifth and 28th avenues, in the North Central neighborhood, and Pacific Avenue, with ongoing work to make improvements elsewhere. The city is requesting bids for the design and community engagement sections of the Delaware Street Safe Routes to School bicycle project, which will place a separate bike lane on Delaware Street from 19th Avenue to 28th Avenue and a bicycle boulevard on Delaware Street from 28th Avenue to Pacific Boulevard to improve safety and connectivity to nearby schools. The city has been awarded $1.66 million in funds from the California Transportation Commission for the project. The city plans to pave a bicycle boulevard on Sunnybrae Boulevard from South Delaware Street to South Amphlett Boulevard this summer and install a bike lane on Fifth Avenue between B Street and Railroad Avenue in June, according to a staff report from the June 14 meeting.

