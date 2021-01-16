A slice of life: A pizza was stolen from a resident’s front porch on Trousdale Drive in Burlingame, it was reported at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
REDWOOD CITY
Domestic violence. Someone was bleeding because their significant other hit them on the head on Renato Court, it was reported at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
Accident. An accident occured with minor injuries involving a driver pulling a child out of a smoking vehicle at 4:53 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
Narcotics. A resident was cited for possession of narcotics and a switchblade knife on the 3100 block of Middlefield Road, it was reported at 2:39 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
Stolen vehice. A white Ford F-150 with a camper was stolen on Cedar street, it was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
Residential burglary. Someone broke into a building on Veterans Boulevard, it was reported at 9:04 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
