That didn’t work out — Someone stole a gym bag containing car keys and a wallet out of an open locker on the 1100 block of El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 10:46 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
BELMONT
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for visiting our booth at the Disaster Preparedness at the Event Center! Enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires August 31, 2022 so sign up today!
That didn’t work out — Someone stole a gym bag containing car keys and a wallet out of an open locker on the 1100 block of El Camino Real in San Bruno, it was reported 10:46 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
BELMONT
Auto burglary. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2007 Prius on the 500 block of Marine View Avenue, it was reported 9:11 a.m. Monday, July 25.
Minor injury accident. A man in a black Tesla ran a red light and hit a pedestrian on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported 3:18 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a green Prius on Laurel Court the previous evening, it was reported 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
Hazardous situation. A tree fell on the corner of Alameda de las Pulgas and Mezes Avenue, blocking traffic, it was reported 7:09 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole the rear license plate from a black Volkswagen Tiguan on the corner of Holly and Cherry avenues, it was reported 5:23 p.m. Monday, July 18.
Auto theft. Someone stole a gray Chevrolet Silverado from the 2100 block of Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported 1:03 p.m. Monday, July 18.
Malicious mischief. Someone egged a tan Subaru Outback parked on the 100 block of Parkview Drive, it and was reported 12:15 p.m. Monday, July 18.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
UnassociatedPress said:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.