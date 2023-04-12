The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency will face greater hurdles when trying to contact incarcerated San Mateo County residents after the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to bar departments and officials from using local funds to respond to its requests.

“The community is gravely harmed by ICE collusion,” said Supervisor David Canepa, who sponsored the measure with board President Dave Pine, during Tuesday’s meeting. “Anyone the sheriff transfers to ICE has already been found eligible for release by a judge. If not because of where they were born, these community members would be allowed to return home to their families and communities. Make no mistake about it, we deserve all equal treatment.”

Terence Y
Terence Y

Are we supposed to be thanking the Board of Supervisor folks (except Ray Mueller) that voted to reward criminal behavior? I guess crime does pay, even more so in Democrat-controlled locales. Further criminal behavior from any of those released should be blamed on these Board of Supervisor folks. Can we charge selected Supervisors with aiding and abetting known felons? Hey Stanford Law School graduates, or any other law school graduates, is this a chance to make a name for yourself, and a payout (we know government has deep pockets)? I’m sure past and future victims of the formerly incarcerated (and now San Mateo protected felon class) would support your efforts.

RayMueller
RayMueller

Thank you Daily Journal for making the correction to the article. Apologies my comment showed up twice on the string.

