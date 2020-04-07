The city of San Mateo is suspending enforcement for meters, sweet sweeping, residential parking permits and expired registration starting Tuesday, April 7, because of the COVID-19 health crisis, according to officials.
Parking enforcement will continue for construction zones; red zones; fire hydrants; parking in a crosswalk; blocking a handicapped access ramp; parking on a sidewalk, in a handicapped zone, the wrong way and blocking a driveway. Parking enforcement is not limited to these actions, officials added.
Abandoned vehicle abatement will continue but will be driven by complaint. If sheltering in place, the owner may contact the city’s abandoned vehicle hotline to have the warning removed, otherwise the enforcement will stand. When calling, please include your name, phone number, vehicle description with license plate and date, time and location of the vehicle at the time of the warning. The Abandoned Vehicle Hotline is (650) 522-7766.
