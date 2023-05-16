Developers of the San Mateo Block 21 site have asked the city for a two-year extension for its approved planning application until 2026, raising questions about the future timeline for the demolished block.

According to San Mateo Senior Planner Rendell Bustos, no changes to the approved project are requested in the application, with the extension request for the parcel map and city-approved planning application asking for a June 2026 expiration date. The Block 21 site has city approval for a six-story mixed-use residential building on the block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. The 74-foot, 268,938-square-foot development calls for 180,000 square feet of offices and 111 housing units from developers Windy Hill Property Ventures. Former buildings at the site on the eastern edge of downtown have already been demolished, and the area is vacant and has no standing structures.

Block 21.jpg

