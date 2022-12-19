A proposed project to rebuild a city block in San Mateo under review by the Planning Commission has received initial feedback supporting the project but requesting more consideration for neighbor concerns about height transitions and traffic.
The proposal at 500 E. Fourth Ave. is called Block 20 and would tear down all existing on-site structures on the block of East Fourth Avenue, South Claremont Street, East Fifth Avenue and South Delaware Street and build a 75-foot mixed-use building. The 216,000-square-foot building proposal calls for 143,000 square feet of office space, 86 residential units, nine of which would be in the very low-income category, and two levels of below-grade parking with around 269 parking spaces. There would be 41 studio, 35 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units, all of which would be rental apartments. Around 226 off-street parking spaces would be for office uses and 43 off-street parking spaces for residents. The building height would be 75 feet. Businesses on the block include the San Mateo Japanese American Community Center, Safari Kid-San Mateo and Taco Bell. A demolished 76 gas station is also at the site. Project developer Windy Hill Property Ventures is working with Safari Kid and the community center on finding new homes in the area. The site is about a quarter of a mile from the downtown Caltrain Station.
Public speakers from the neighborhood were concerned about the six-story height and lack of parking for the new building. Mike Field of Windy Hill said impact fees paid to the city for the project could be used to provide bike lanes in the area. In response to concerns, several commissioners asked the developer to consider ways to alleviate issues. Vice Chair John Ebneter liked the architecture and wanted to see a small market on the ground floor. Ebneter asked the developer to consider the public concerns about the building height and transitions.
“If I were in a one-story residential across the street, I would find this imposing, obviously,” Ebneter said. “It’s not easy to have that drastic of a change 60 to 100 feet from your front door, but I also think the project overall through time will be a benefit for the neighborhood.”
Chair Margaret Williams suggested it could be reduced in height, even by just a few feet without losing floors.
“I feel like there is a way that it could transition a lot nicer to the adjacent single-family residential neighborhoods,” Williams said.
Commissioner Seema Patel shared concerns about traffic and safety and hoped a new bicycle master plan from the city for Fifth Avenue would reduce traffic risks. She suggested more bicycle lanes to narrow the road and get cars to behave more responsibly, along with shared residential and office parking.
“The biggest thing that cuts down on reckless vehicle behavior is narrowing of the streets,” Patel said.
Other commission requests were for more units and larger bedroom sizes, more trees to soften height transitions with the building, and small architectural design changes. The site’s bottom floor will have retail and several office floors in the middle, with residential on top. The proposed Mediterranean style will include more arches, a tile roof and stone to differentiate itself from the conventional style. The proposal is next to another Windy Hill development called Block 21, which will demolish the entire block of East Third Avenue, South Delaware Street, East Fourth Avenue and South Claremont Street. Block 21 will feature a six-story mixed-use residential building of 111 housing units not far from the downtown core and public transit.
