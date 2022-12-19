A proposed project to rebuild a city block in San Mateo under review by the Planning Commission has received initial feedback supporting the project but requesting more consideration for neighbor concerns about height transitions and traffic.

The proposal at 500 E. Fourth Ave. is called Block 20 and would tear down all existing on-site structures on the block of East Fourth Avenue, South Claremont Street, East Fifth Avenue and South Delaware Street and build a 75-foot mixed-use building. The 216,000-square-foot building proposal calls for 143,000 square feet of office space, 86 residential units, nine of which would be in the very low-income category, and two levels of below-grade parking with around 269 parking spaces. There would be 41 studio, 35 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units, all of which would be rental apartments. Around 226 off-street parking spaces would be for office uses and 43 off-street parking spaces for residents. The building height would be 75 feet. Businesses on the block include the San Mateo Japanese American Community Center, Safari Kid-San Mateo and Taco Bell. A demolished 76 gas station is also at the site. Project developer Windy Hill Property Ventures is working with Safari Kid and the community center on finding new homes in the area. The site is about a quarter of a mile from the downtown Caltrain Station.

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

