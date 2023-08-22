San Mateo’s policy to issue demolition permits for projects before they are ready for a building permit is causing blight and eyesores throughout the city. This policy is destructive to the community fabric and damaging to the health, welfare and well-being of the citizens of San Mateo. To ensure seamless new development without creating blight, demolition permits should not be issued until a project is building permit ready.
Windy Hill development has demolished an entire city block (Block 21) at the entry gateway to downtown leaving a gaping hole and a dirt covered lot that may be with us for many years. The council just approved a two-year project extension, but don’t be surprised if the developer is back again asking for another extension.
The property at 200 S. Fremont St., also in the Gateway, started construction but stopped years ago. Now it’s a block with a two-story pile of dirt covered in black plastic.
A historic single-family home at 415 Fairfax Ave. was demolished in April over objections of many neighbors, slashing a large gap in the neighborhood fabric, disrupting an otherwise intact street of historic homes. No building permit has been issued. A once beautiful home is now a dirt lot and chain-link construction fencing.
This premature destruction of our community should not be allowed to continue as city policy. I strongly urge the City Council to proceed with all deliberate speed to revise this policy so that demolition permits are tied to building permits.
