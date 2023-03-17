Delays to project construction at 200 S. Fremont St. in San Mateo are because of the recent heavy rain season, with crews set to start waterproofing and adding concrete to the site during drier conditions, according to the developer.
Regan Catanzaro with Wall Street Properties said that the recent rains over the last few months had delayed construction of the four-story condominium development, as crews need dry areas to put down concrete and begin next construction steps.
“The work that needs to be done now must be done when it’s not raining,” Catanzaro said.
Other steps include bracing the building structure and working on the parking garage structure construction. Wall Street Properties hopes to make up those delays along the line, although it depends on how much crews can work on multiple tasks. Catanzaro said they hope the construction will be finished by the end of the year. The site is currently empty and without a building structure.
Some nearby neighbors, like Binh Thai, are worried about the site and the lack of any movement in development recently. He noted some neighbors are concerned about the large dirt pile and hole at the site and that it might get into the gutter and drain during the rainy season.
The development calls for 15 unit residential condominium building with below-grade parking at the southeast corner of Second Avenue and Fremont Street. Wall Street Properties first filed a formal application with the city in 2015. The most recent city meeting update came at a public hearing in July.
The nearby 222 S. Fremont St. site is being used for construction staging for the project at 200 S. Fremont St. The site has been a vacant parcel for several decades, with Wall Street Properties completing a pre-application in December 2021. Following city and public feedback, an additional 41 units were added to the building design. Wall Street Properties submitted a formal application in February, with the city expected to provide feedback in the next few days.
