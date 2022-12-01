As downtown San Mateo redevelops to offer more options for housing and offices near public transit, numerous large-scale projects are in the works or being considered.

One area likely undergoing the most drastic development is the eastern edge of downtown, east of South B Street. A project under construction is a development venture on city-owned ground that will add a 225-unit affordable apartment complex and public parking garage near downtown transit. Called Kiku Crossing, the seven-story building at 480 E. Fourth Ave. took advantage of a state law that allows buildings with more density and height on transit-oriented properties to increase density by 61 units. San Mateo leased the land to housing developer MidPen Housing and $12.5 million toward construction, with the county also providing funding. Apartment construction will finish in spring 2024, and the parking garage in 2023. The development will be for those with low incomes ranging from public employees to those formerly homeless, addressing several low-income housing needs.

Downtown San Mateo development moving ahead

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay.

