After years of robust community engagement and an impassioned councilmember who believes in the potential for San Mateo Avenue to be a bustling downtown, San Bruno is one step closer toward that vision after its community foundation answered the call by awarding the city two grants: one to renovate Centennial Plaza and another to fund Community Day.
On Wednesday, the San Bruno Community Foundation approved a $500,000 grant to the city to renovate Centennial Plaza and a $30,000 for Community Day that will be held downtown in June.
“The residents’ needs were heard, they want to see the downtown community plaza that they can use and enjoy,” Vice Mayor Linda Mason said. “I envision it to be a central hub where we can host events and bring the community together.”
The results of an online survey conducted in 2020, addressed the community’s needs. Of the survey’s 873 participants, 239 voted for downtown San Bruno revitalization and beautification as the city’s biggest priority. The next largest priority was students, education and scholarships with 139 votes. The survey had 12 categories in total from which the residents could vote.
The city’s vision hopes to create a welcoming gathering space for outdoor dining, entertainment and community events.
The city has developed plans to transform Centennial Plaza, which is located at the intersection of Jenevein Avenue and San Mateo Avenue, from a currently underutilized, roped-off site to a landscaped focal point for activity in the downtown core. The conceptual design includes a flexible plaza area, a small stage, café-style seating, picnic tables, a play area, festoon lighting and landscaping, among other features, according to a press release.
Mason believes creating the space will allow the city to use it in creative ways that can help bring downtown to life.
Community Services Director Anne Mottola similarly feels like the plaza rebuild will offer the city more creative ways to use the space.
“When you use the downtown as the facility you bring in a new audience who will be introduced to the community from in and outside the community,” Mottola said, who is equally excited for the Community Day.
Community Day is an annual event that started in 2016 and is funded by the community foundation. It is held in June and usually takes place at the City Park but, due to the Aquatic and Recreation Center construction, the 2023 event will be held on San Mateo Avenue.
Foundation Executive Director Leslie Hatamiya said the foundation is excited to work with the city to help revitalize downtown and believes Community Day is a fun street festival that celebrates the diverse culture of the city.
“It is a great way to bring people downtown, restaurants and shops,” Hatamiya said.
The cultural performances and running into neighbors, friends and community members is her favorite part of the day, she added.
Pending further approvals from the San Bruno City Council, the Centennial Plaza Improvement Project should proceed to the construction documents development stage in early 2023, with construction targeted to begin in the late summer or early fall and to be completed in early 2024, according to the release.
San Bruno Community Foundation is a nonprofit community fund that absorbed the restitution funds from the 2010 Pacific Gas and Electric high-pressure natural gas pipeline explosion and fire that killed eight people, injured 66 people, destroyed 38 homes and damaged 70 others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.