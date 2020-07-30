A Redwood City man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting his preteen biological daughter numerous times starting in 2017, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Yazmani Ramirez, 36, is in custody on $2 million bail after being charged with 25 counts of various types of child molestation, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, adding a conviction could bring a life in prison sentence.
The most recent assault occurred around midnight on July 27 when Ramirez’s wife found him having intercourse with their daughter in the living room of their apartment where she slept, Wagstaffe said. The victim provided a statement to police about Ramirez’s alleged attacks and said after each one he told her not to tell anyone, Wagstaffe said.
Ramirez’s lawyer has not yet entered a plea.
