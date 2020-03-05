The office component of the historic post office’s redevelopment would be the tallest building in downtown Burlingame, according to a proposal which raised the eyebrows of some city officials.
The Burlingame City Council substantially reviewed the new vision from Sares Regis to construct a sweeping commercial project at the landmark building during a meeting Monday, March 2.
The discussion marked the first time officials vetted specifics of the proposal at 220 Park Road since the new developer stepped in and shifted directions from a mixed-use residential project to one comprised entirely of office space over the former mail facility.
Councilmembers largely lauded the ambitious approach, while tempering some of their enthusiasm with concerns about setting a record height for buildings in the core shopping district.
“This is a huge project. This is very important. This will change the center of our town forever,” said Councilman Ricardo Ortiz, according to video of the meeting.
While no formal plans have been submitted, initial discussions suggest the tower of office space proposed to be set back behind the post office portion is slated to rise six stories to about 95 feet. On average, the building would be about 55 feet, as heights are distributed across shorter portions such as the mail facility, which is protected from redevelopment.
Currently, the tallest building in downtown Burlingame is the former Crocker National Bank building at 330 Primrose Road, which also rises six stories but only reaches 82 feet, said officials.
The post office project would spread about 140,000 square feet of office space through the building, planned to rise over a public plaza available for community gatherings. Officials ultimately envision an amenity similar to Courthouse Square in Redwood City.
To achieve the vision, city officials must allow for redevelopment of a surface parking lot which would require a loss of 70 parking spaces. In return, the office building is slated to include 280 parking spaces in an underground lot which will be available to the community on nights and weekends when the site isn’t occupied by workers.
For his part, Ortiz suggested he was comfortable with the tradeoff.
“I think we are creating a unique area for the city and to get there we will have to give up a few spaces and in return we get night and weekend spaces, which is wonderful,” he said.
He balanced that perspective against reservations with the proposed size of the project.
“I remain concerned about the building height,” he said.
Councilwoman Donna Colson maintained a different position though, expressing relative comfort with the heights reached by the commercial tower with respect to preserving the post office portion.
The post office building has been eligible to be listed on a state or national historic register and the city agreed to oversee a preservation covenant to ensure character-defining elements of the building are maintained.
Colson also encouraged the builder to take on a comprehensive community outreach program with the intent of helping residents understand why certain portions of the project need to be so big.
Councilman Michael Brownrigg agreed, while calling on the builder to collaborate with officials on designing the project which could be a crown jewel of downtown.
“This has the potential to be a phenomenal project and a legacy,” he said. “So I have faith in you and hopefully you will work closely with the city.”
Mayor Emily Beach too said she was mostly comfortable with the design, and expressed enthusiasm for it to move forward.
“I think it is going to be a wonderful project,” she said.
