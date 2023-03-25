The Peninsula Health Care District named Ana M. Pulido to be its new CEO, replacing the retiring Cheryl Fama.
Pulido began her public service career as the chief operations officer at One East Palo Alto, where she was instrumental in leading the mental health, behavioral health and substance abuse prevention programs.
As a member of the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees, Pulido led the charge to make Ravenswood City School District the first in the nation to successfully navigate out of being under federal receivership.
At Sequoia Union High School District, Pulido was recruited by the superintendent to establish the school district’s communications infrastructure. Most recently, Pulido served as the director of public affairs for the San Mateo County Community College District. In that role, she worked directly with the chancellor and the board of trustees to implement the community college district’s strategic initiatives to be the first community college district in California to offer free college through a partnership with the state, according to a press release.
“Having deep roots in San Mateo County, I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve as Peninsula Health Care District’s next Chief Executive Officer,” Pulido said in the release. “I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their trust in my leadership.”
The health care district serves the communities of San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Mateo and Foster City. It was formed in 1947 to create a hospital in Burlingame, which has since been rebuilt and is now operated by Sutter Health. It is now engaged in a new Peninsula Wellness Community, that seeks to transform 6.2 acres into senior homes, a community center and other amenities aimed at improving quality of life, particularly for the senior community.
Pulido holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Francisco State University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco. Pulido’s agreement with Peninsula Health Care District is for three years with a starting salary of $226,000. She will become CEO effective April 10.
