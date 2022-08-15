Mitigation measures for North Central San Mateo residents affected by the removal of 200 parking spots to add bike lanes are ongoing, with overnight parking programs and red curbs for driveways seeing significant neighborhood interest amid further city action.

The city in July started its pilot King Center Overnight Parking program to help reduce parking congestion. The city issued 17 of 30 free permits in July to residents to provide parking in an off-street lot between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., with permits available monthly on a first-come, first-served basis. City staff said some cars have remained in the lot beyond the time limit, but police warnings have led to compliance. The city is also close to completing the evaluation and installation of 12 on-street accessible parking spots for eligible neighborhood residents with a current ADA placard or hangtag. It has also completed the painting of close to 108 red curbs for driveways in the neighborhood at no cost. A driveway entrance program allowing some residents to park parallel on the street in front of their driveways has seen little interest.

