The relentless push for bike lanes came to San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood like a bludgeon. Parking was removed on half of Humbolt Street, past residences that needed it. They now compete for parking (get there before 5 p.m.!) on North Idaho Street, which was already stressed by parking from two densely packed Amphlett Street apartment buildings. Meanwhile, in three months, I have yet to see a bike on Humbolt on any afternoon. Given how many people now struggle to park with their groceries within 100 feet of their own doors, it would be nice to think that as many people are biking?
