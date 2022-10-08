Editor,
I also recently read Henry Riggs’s letter regarding the North Central bike lanes and agree with his comments and observations on the empty bike lanes.
I, too, have observed the lack of bicyclists particularly in the area of North Humboldt Street between Peninsula Avenue and Poplar Street. I can count on one hand the number of times I have seen any bikes in the actual lanes since it was completed last spring. This section, despite removing all the parking, still feels unsafe for bikes, with drivers rushing to get off the highway at Peninsula and rushing to get on the highway at Poplar.
One would hope that, after all the money that was spent installing the lanes and the daily grind our residents are faced with trying to find parking, we could at least see some use of the bike lanes. Alas, that is not the case, and as usual, our residents get the shaft and “real” solutions seemed to be forgotten by our city. What other issues will we be faced with coming down the pipeline from our city?
I’m sure more to come.
Joanne Bennett
San Mateo
